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Intelligencer/Bucks County Courier: Let’s Talk Football (11-6-26)
By editor,9 days ago
Back for its 17th season, the popular Intelligencer/Bucks County Courier Times ‘Let’s Talk Football’ features football beat writer Drew Markol. To stay on top of the high school football news in the area, visit the Intelligencer (http://www.theintell.com/sports/high-school/) and Courier Times (http://www.buckscountycouriertimes.com/sports/high-school/) web sites. SuburbanOneSports.com: Central Bucks South...