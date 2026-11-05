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The New Cat: An Interview with Author Stephanie V. W. Lucianovic
3 days ago
The New Cat is a touching and hilarious tale of a beloved cat and his attempts to teach a new cat (who is actually a baby) what every cat needs to know. Today, we get to hear from the author of this endearing tale, Stephanie V. W. Lucianovic. Read on to hear her favorite aspects of the new picture book and how much the book changed between the first and final drafts.