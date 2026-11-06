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Bradley Women’s Basketball preview: “Getting one percent better every single day”
By More >>,9 days ago
It’s a new era for Bradley women’s basketball. After posting a 20-win season last year, the Braves are looking for greater success. The program’s new head coach, former Marquette assistant coach Chaia Meier, knows Central Illinois well. Originally from Normal, Meier’s nearly two decades of coaching have brought her to the Hilltop, where she’s taken the role seriously since arriving.