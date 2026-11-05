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The Gilded Age Season 4 Sets a Premiere Record With Nearly 4 Million Viewers
By Allan Ford,8 days ago
The Gilded Age has opened its fourth season with its biggest premiere audience yet. The November 1 episode drew just under 4 million viewers across linear HBO and HBO Max in its first three days, according to HBO figures reported by Variety. HBO puts that increase at 25% over the third-season premiere, which averaged 3.2 million viewers.