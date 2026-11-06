undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
KPop Demon Hunters Fan Hub Adds Stop-Motion Stories and Dance Lessons
By Alex "Ace" Carter,7 days ago
HUNTR/X’s next Netflix outing includes stop-motion backstage stories, handmade toy shorts and dance lessons. The streamer has launched KPop Demon Hunters: For the Fans!, a destination combining newly created shorts and choreography videos with the movie, its sing-along version and bonus material, as detailed in Netflix’s announcement. The...