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The Odyssey Returns to IMAX in December After Its Home Release
By Allan Ford,7 days ago
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is heading back to theaters on December 11, 2026, after its November home release, with IMAX and IMAX 70mm engagements included. ComingSoon, citing Deadline, reports a return on approximately 1,000 screens. For anyone deciding how to catch up with the film, home viewing will arrive first, rather than replace the opportunity to see it on a premium screen.