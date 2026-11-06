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Avengers: Doomsday Countdown Reveals Nine Global Tour Cities
By Alex "Ace" Carter,9 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday‘s countdown has revealed nine stops on the film’s global promotional tour, giving the clock something more useful than another reminder that release day is approaching. The Direct reports that Marvel Studios added city names and changing skylines to its official YouTube countdown, then announced on X that those locations would host the tour ahead of the worldwide premiere.