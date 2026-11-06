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Demystify Podcast: Demystifying MCP and agentic banking with Christie Kristensen of Danske Bank
9 days ago
In this week's episode of the Demystify Podcast, hosts Dave and Dharm welcome back Christie H. Kristensen, Strategic Partnership Integrations Director at Danske Bank, to explore how Model Context Protocol (MCP), artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic banking are transforming the way businesses interact with financial institutions. As AI continues to...