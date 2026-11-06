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Video: PNC Bank at Money20/20 USA 2026 - Why corporate banking is taking cues from consumer apps
9 days ago
In this video interview from Money20/20 USA 2026, Howard Forman, head of digital channels for corporate and institutional banking at PNC Bank, explains how expectations shaped by consumer banking apps are influencing the way businesses access and manage their banking services. The conversation also covers the importance of understanding how...