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Video: VersaBank at Money20/20 USA 2026 - Tokenised deposits, stablecoins, and the future of banking
9 days ago
In this video interview with FinTech Futures, filmed at Money20/20 USA 2026 in Las Vegas, David Taylor, founder and president of VersaBank, explains why he believes tokenised bank deposits could offer an alternative to stablecoins, combining blockchain-based payments with the features of a traditional bank account. In the interview, Taylor...