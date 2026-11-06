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FutureG awards more than $50 million for integrated sensing and communications prototypes
By Jamie Whitney,9 days ago
WASHINGTON - The FutureG Office has awarded more than $50 million to 11 teams developing integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) technologies for military and commercial applications, including future wireless networks. Announced 3 Nov. by the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC), the awards support the Real-world Application Prototyping for ISAC Demonstrations (RAPID)...