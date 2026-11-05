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Overviewing the 1-Year KYSA-8 Findings of Miv-cel in Stiff Person Syndrome: Amanda Piquet, MD
7 days ago
Amanda L. Piquet, MD, reviews 1-year KYSA-8 findings, highlighting sustained clinical improvements and safety outcomes with miv-cel in patients with stiff person syndrome. is a rare, progressive autoimmune neurologic disorder characterized by muscle stiffness, painful spasms, and substantial disability. Despite available immunomodulatory treatments, some patients continue to experience significant symptoms and functional limitations, highlighting the need for new therapeutic approaches. One investigational strategy is mivocabtagene autoleucel (miv-cel), a fully human, autologous CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy designed to deplete B cells that contribute to autoimmune disease.