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Patrick scores 22 as Fordham beats Stonehill 83-63
9 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Lateef Patrick’s 22 points off of the bench helped Fordham to an 83-63 victory against Stonehill on Thursday. Patrick shot 7 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rams (1-1). Rikus Schulte added 16 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor while they also had 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Amir Lindsey had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.