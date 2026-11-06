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Season Preview: Men’s Basketball set with eight team additions, new coach, and new ‘Attitude’
By Editorial: A midterms debrief,9 days ago
If you spend five to ten minutes around Rob DePersia’s Men’s Basketball program, you’ll likely hear the word “attitude” at least once. It’s the one-word mantra DePersia swears by, picked up during previous coaching stops at Villanova, Fordham, and New Haven, and dating back to his time playing for Joe Crispin at Rowan from 2015-2019.