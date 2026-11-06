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Phinezy earns two career highs in loss to Holy Cross
9 days ago
GOSHEN, Ind. - Women's basketball welcomed the Holy Cross Saints to the Ruth Gunden Gymnasium, where the Maple Leafs lost 67-48. The match started with both teams trying to find their feet. It took Goshen just over two minutes to get their first basket, as Naomi Acuna scored a two-pointer. The Saints then began to roll, going on a 9-2 run. The Leafs then put together a run to end the quarter, with Sarah Elfrey, Bree Luna, and Paulecia Isom putting up buckets as the first quarter ended 16-10 in favor of the Saints.