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UARA Sportsman releases entrants for championship weekend at Citrus County
By Chad Thurnquist,9 days ago
UARA’s Sportsman division returns to Citrus County Speedway for their season finale with a championship that hasn’t been closer all year. The three-eighth mile in Inverness, Florida is set to play host for two races this Saturday, November 7th, to close out the 2026 Sportsman season after the mutual parting of UARA and Auburndale Speedway earlier this year. Each race will consist of 50 laps instead of the usual 75, and full points are to be awarded in both.