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Player of the Week: Dylan Cote ’28 Discusses NESCAC Individual Title and Training Regimen
By Leila Feldman,9 days ago
Dylan Cote ’28 is a junior English and history double major on the men’s cross country team. Cote made history when he joined Joe Mahoney ’94 as one of only two Cardinals to win the NESCAC individual title. Cote finished first out of 150 runners with a final time of 24:31.08. This performance was preceded by the first Cardinals Little Three win since 1984. The Argus sat down with Cote to talk about the team’s training schedule, the Little Three rivalry, and his goals for the rest of the season.