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Towson Men’s Basketball Falls to Santa Clara 89-70 in 2026-27 Season Opener
By Brian Hradsky,8 days ago
Towson Men’s Basketball Falls to Santa Clara 89-70 in 2026-27 Season Opener. The Towson University men’s basketball team opened its 2026-27 season with an 89-70 loss to Santa Clara on Monday, Nov. 2, at the Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California. Despite a strong performance on the glass and several encouraging individual debuts, the Tigers struggled to contain a balanced Broncos offense that featured six double-digit scorers. Santa Clara controlled much of the game after taking an early lead and gradually pulled away in the second half. The defeat gives head coach Pat Skerry and his Tigers several areas to address before continuing their challenging early-season road schedule.