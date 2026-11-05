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Minnesota Crookston Men's Basketball Opens Season at Home Monday Night Against Reigning Regular Season NSIC Champions St. Cloud State
6 days ago
Will welcome in the reigning NSIC regular season champions to Lysaker Gymnasium on Monday night for the home and season opener. St. Cloud State makes the return trip to Crookston this season after a non-conference game last season in St. Cloud went the way of the Huskies. This will be a non-conference game and it is one of two on Monday night featuring conference opponents in non-conference play; Concordia-St. Paul makes their way to Duluth for a date with the Bulldogs.