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RVIA Survey Finds 11.4 Million Americans Plan Thanksgiving RV Trips
By Ken Lunaba,7 days ago
More than 11 million Americans plan to travel by recreational vehicle during each of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods, according to the RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) latest Winter Travel Intentions survey, with affordability, family gatherings and pet-friendly travel among the factors influencing decisions. An estimated 11.4 million Americans...