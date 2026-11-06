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Salisbury University Women’s Basketball Enters 2026-27 With Four Key Returners After 17-11 Season
8 days ago
Salisbury University women’s basketball enters the 2026-27 season after posting a 17-11 record and reaching the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Championship game in 2025-26. Head coach Aprile Preller is entering her fourth season, while Nicole Miller, Abby Plaugher, Keturah Stewart and Jen Juhring are listed as key returners. Salisbury advanced...