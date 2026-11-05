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Washington Wizards Fall to Atlanta Hawks 120-105 as Three-Point Shooting Proves Costly
By Brian Hradsky,4 days ago
Washington Wizards Fall to Atlanta Hawks 120-105 as Three-Point Shooting Proves Costly. Washington Wizards Fall to Atlanta Hawks 120-105 as Three-Point Shooting Proves Costly. The Washington Wizards fell to the Atlanta Hawks 120-105 Wednesday night, November 4, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Wizards struggled to contain Atlanta’s perimeter shooting and rebounding, allowing the Hawks to take control of the contest. Anthony Davis and Kyshawn George combined for 51 points, but their performances were not enough to overcome Atlanta’s balanced offensive attack. The loss dropped Washington to 4-4 on the season, while Atlanta improved to 5-4.