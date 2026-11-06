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New York Jets and Betty Wold Johnson Foundation Expand Jets ECAC Women’s Flag Football League to 29 Schools
8 days ago
The New York Jets and the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation announced an additional $500,000 commitment to expand the Jets ECAC Women’s Flag Football League from 15 participating schools in 2026 to 29 schools in 2027. The additional investment brings the foundation’s total support of the league to $1.5 million after its $1 million founding grant in 2025.