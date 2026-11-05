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Holiday Farmers Market Schedule: Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Year’s
By Annaliese Keller,6 days ago
As the holiday season approaches, Monterey Bay Certified Farmers Markets would like to share a few important schedule changes for our Aptos and Monterey farmers markets. Whether you’re shopping for Thanksgiving dinner or stocking up on seasonal favorites for the December holidays, we encourage you to plan ahead and visit our farmers and artisan vendors before the holiday breaks.
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