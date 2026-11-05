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Kim Kardashian Makes a Case for Wearing a Shimmering Party Dress in the Morning
By Sophie Wang,6 days ago
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Good morning, Kim Kardashian! Starting off a day of press appointments in New York City, the reality star-turned-actor joined her fellow All's Fair costars on Good Morning America to promote the legal drama's second season. And while most of us need a cup of coffee (or two) to get ourselves dressed and out the door, she woke up and slipped straight into a vintage Paco Rabanne party dress.