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Summit Model Home Transforms Into 33rd Christmas Fantasy House for Charity
By Noah Harper,6 days ago
Victory Homes’ new model home in Summit is the setting for the 33rd annual Christmas Fantasy House, open through Nov. 8. Volunteers have transformed the roughly 6,700-square-foot property with 23 uniquely decorated rooms, each designed by a different professional decorator around its own holiday theme. The event raises money for families staying near hospitalized children.
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