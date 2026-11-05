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Glassworks Mixed-Use Project for Glassboro Approved. 220 Units and Retail
By Mark Matthews,7 days ago
The Glassboro Planning Board voted Wednesday night to approve the large Glassworks mixed-use development, which will bring 220 market-rate apartments and more than 8,000 square feet of retail space to a new six-story complex in downtown Glassboro. (The retail aspect is effectively a rebuild of existing older retail in the same location)