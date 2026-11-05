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Legal Ramifications of a Bluenami
By Sarah Isgur,2 days ago
Today’s post-election episode sticks to the legal consequences of the blue wave instead of the political ones. First up is Mississippi, where Democrat Scott Colom leads his opponent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith by – as of the pod recording – just 43 votes in a state with no recount mechanism and no election-contest procedure for U.S. Senate races, all while mail ballots are still arriving thanks to last term’s Watson v. Republican National Committee. Then Sarah and David discuss what a Democratic Texas attorney general means for red-state lawsuits against the next Democratic president (and who picks up the baton), the Democratic sweep of the Texas Supreme Court and the new 15th Court of Appeals, and the questions everyone’s asking: Will Justice Alito retire? Could a lame-duck Senate confirm a justice to a seat that isn’t open yet? And did a decade of Republican Supreme Court strategy turn out to be for naught – or did it just save the nine-seat Court?