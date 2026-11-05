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Michael Block's son is a chip off the old, well, block.
By Coleman Bentley,4 days ago
Apparently the showmanship gene runs in the family and it isn't regressive. This week, Block's son Dylan tee'd it up in the first stage of PGA Tour Q-School at Soboba Springs G.C. in Southern California. The 21-year-old began his week with a nice three-under 69, but conjured some of his old man's magic for his scintillating second round, firing a remarkable 10-under 62 to lead the field at 13-under through 36 holes.