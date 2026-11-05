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How Many Sets Are There in Tennis? From Scoring to Betting
By Randy Walker,3 days ago
Understand how tennis games, sets, and tiebreaks determine the winner, and how match formats relate to tournament betting. Tennis scoring can feel confusing at first, but it follows a simple pattern: points make games, games make sets, and sets decide the match. Knowing how many sets are played—and what happens during a tiebreak—can also help you make sense of tennis betting.