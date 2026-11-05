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Festival of Trees Adds Black Friday Bookish Pop-Up and Holiday Classics Bundle with Blue Jacket
5 days ago
Festival of Trees Adds Black Friday Bookish Pop-Up and Holiday Classics Bundle with Blue Jacket. Fort Wayne, Ind. (November 5, 2026) – The Embassy Theatre’s 42nd annual Festival of Trees is adding two more ways to celebrate the season this year: a late-night shopping experience for book lovers and a special holiday ticket bundle in partnership with Blue Jacket, Inc. Running November 25–December 2, the festival, presented by title sponsor Ambassador Enterprises, brings beautifully decorated trees, charming holiday windows and festive experiences to downtown Fort Wayne. This year’s new offerings give visitors even more ways to enjoy the season.