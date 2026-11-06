undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Week 10 Live! Scores/notes from Shreveport-area HS football games, including Evangel-Haughton showdown
By LEE HILLER,8 days ago
ECA - Jakalen Raphiel 9-yard pass from Peyton Houston, 10:39 1st quarter. ECA - Cardelrio Coleman 8-yard pass from Houston, 9:16 2nd quarter. HHS - Ethan Johnson 29-yard pass from Taylor Weathersby, 0:29 2nd quarter. HAUGHTON 21, EVANGEL 14 - HALFTIME. HHS - Weathersby 18-yard run, 10:16 3rd quarter. HAUGHTON...
2