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Introducing Quintessenz: The Essence of Kaltern
9 days ago
Every wine region has a point where place, variety and craftsmanship come together at their most precise. For Cantina Kaltern, that point is Quintessenz. Quintessenz represents Cantina Kaltern’s highest expression of selected vineyard sites around Kaltern. It is based on a simple idea: work with the varieties that best reflect the area, select fruit from particularly suitable vineyards, and allow each wine to develop with the time and precision it requires. The current collection comprises six wines: Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay, Sauvignon, Kalterersee Classico Superiore, Cabernet Sauvignon Riserva and Passito.