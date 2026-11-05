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Nebraska Man Spots Runaway Mail Truck and Rushes to Save the Day
By Cozy season favorites,4 days ago
A quick-thinking man rushed to stop a runaway mail truck after spotting it rolling backward toward the street while its driver was making a delivery in Nebraska.Security camera footage shows the mail carrier getting out of his vehicle with an envelope and walking toward a nearby building.Moments later, the unattended truck begins rolling backward across the parking lot, heading toward the street.A man leaving a nearby business notices what is happening and immediately runs toward the vehicle to alert the driver.He then moves behind the truck as the mail carrier rushes back and climbs into the driver's seat.The carrier manages to stop the vehicle before it reaches the street, preventing a potentially dangerous situation involving passing traffic and parked cars.
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