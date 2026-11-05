undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center to Kick Off Annual Mitten Tree Community Giveback Program
By Saratoga TODAY,4 days ago
The Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center is excited to announce the launch of its annual Mitten Tree Community Giveback Program. Now through Tuesday, Jan. 5, members of the local community are invited to contribute warm winter wear to the Visitor Center Mitten Tree, located at 297 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. All donations will benefit CAPTAIN Community Human Services, Franklin Community Center and Shelters of Saratoga.