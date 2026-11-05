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Saratoga Poet Laureate to Deliver Reading as Annual Report
By Saratoga TODAY,4 days ago
As the first year of his two-year term draws near its close, Saratoga Springs Poet Laureate Jay Rogoff will deliver an Annual Report to the public. It will take the form of a poetry reading with commentary, at the Saratoga Springs Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. The event, part of the Laureate Poetry Series, is free and open to the public.