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Preview: No. 2 South Carolina
5 days ago
FORT WORTH – In its final meet of the fall slate, No. 7 TCU returns home for a rematch with No. 2 South Carolina on Friday morning at KSM Bear Creek Farms. The Horned Frogs returns all four NCEA All-Americans from last year's squad, including three who earned the honor as freshmen in 2025-26. Lilly Goldstein earned the award in both Fences and Flat, while Lily Muzzy (Fences), Cassie Hacking (Reining) and Piper Keller (Horsemanship) also picked up recognition as Freshmen. TCU was the only school to have three freshmen earn the accolade last season.