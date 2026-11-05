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Chicago Fire season 15, episode 5 doesn’t quite feel like the 300th episode
By Brittany Frederick,4 days ago
SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 15, Episode 5. Chicago Fire Season 15, Episode 5 is a good episode of the NBC series. Yet it’s also the show’s 300th episode. And up until the fourth act, “Three Hundred” doesn’t feel like a milestone episode. It’s satisfying, but not quite as big as the series’ two previous benchmark hours.