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Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars Closes Out Season 2 With A Taste Of Fine Cuisine Tension In An Exclusive Clip
By Brandon Zachary,4 days ago
Cooking shows have become a dominant piece of modern culture. Entire networks are dedicated to showcasing chefs at their peaks, while icons like Gordon Ramsey have made media empires out of showcasing (and critiquing) cooks from across the world. There’s a certain intensity to the documentary series Knife’s Edge: Chasing Michelin that separates it from many of its peers, however.