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Jackson State clinches second straight SWAC regular-season soccer title
By Special to Darkhorse Press,8 days ago
JACKSON – Jackson State women’s soccer delivered a commanding performance Thursday afternoon, shutting out Texas Southern, 3-0, at the JSU SoccerField behind goals from India Wilson, Kianah Farmer and Mia Ortega. With the victory, Jackson State (8-6-3, 5-0-3 SWAC) claimed the 2026 SWAC Regular Season Championship title for...
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