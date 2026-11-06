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The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 6–8, 2026
By Bri BreyJaney WongLangston ThomasShannon Lubetich,9 days ago
Wondering what there is to do this weekend? Look no further, because we've rounded up the best budget-friendly options around town, from Short Run Comix Festival to Diwali: Lights of India and from Woodlandstock to a Holiday Baking Event at ChefShop. For more ideas, check out our top picks of the week.