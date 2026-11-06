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Nationally recognized school nursing expert to visit Mississippi Christian University School of Nursing
By Special to Darkhorse Press,8 days ago
CLINTON — Janice Selekman, a nationally recognized author, speaker and expert in school nursing and professor emerita of nursing at the University of Delaware, is scheduled to visit the School of Nursing at Mississippi Christian University (MC) on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6 and 7. Selekman has facilitated several...
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