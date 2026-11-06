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Connecticut Senator Proposes Statewide Pause on Data Centers
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,9 days ago
Connecticut Senator Proposes Statewide Pause on Data Centers. State Senator Bob Duff is proposing a statewide moratorium on data centers while Connecticut lawmakers study their effects on electricity, water, infrastructure costs and noise. Duff says details would be worked out during the 2027 legislative session. Several communities have already approved temporary pauses.