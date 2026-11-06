undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Connecticut Firearms Deer Hunting Season Opens November 18
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,8 days ago
Connecticut Firearms Deer Hunting Season Opens November 18. Connecticut’s firearms deer hunting season opens Wednesday, November 18. State environmental officials urge hunters, hikers and others heading outdoors to wear fluorescent orange and tell someone where they’re going. Junior deer hunter training days run November 7 through 14, excluding Sunday on state land, with licensed adult supervision required. Deer hunters on private property must carry written landowner permission. Details are available in the state’s 2026 Connecticut Hunting and Trapping Guide.