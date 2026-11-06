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Brookfield Approves Smaller Warehouse at Berkshire Corporate Park
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,8 days ago
Brookfield Approves Smaller Warehouse at Berkshire Corporate Park. Brookfield’s Planning and Zoning Commission has unanimously approved a smaller manufacturing warehouse at Berkshire Corporate Park. The revised plan calls for a forty thousand square foot building, down from forty-seven thousand, with fewer parking spaces. Landlord Greg Steiner says an unidentified local company wants a long-term lease for seventy percent of the building. The company previously considered the site in 2022 before shelving those plans. Steiner says it renewed its interest this summer.