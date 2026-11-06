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Why Account Takeovers Are Becoming a Growing Challenge for Digital Communities
By Guest,9 days ago
Online communities have become a significant part of people's daily lives on the internet. Users are able to share their thoughts, keep up with friends, find others who share their business interests, participate in online games and create business opportunities through online communities. Social networking platforms like Discord, Reddit, and others connect millions of users with each other based upon their common interests. Although the same trust which makes online communities useful for connecting users to one another can be abused by cybercriminals.