undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Steven Stamkos Nets OT Winner as Predators Defeat Avalanche 3-2
By William Espy,9 days ago
Steven Stamkos continued to make his mark on the NHL history books on Thursday night, as he hit a major milestone with his game-winning goal. The Nashville Predators were looking to continue a strong start run of form, as they've won two in a row, as they visited the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. It also marked Ross Colton and Jack Drury's return to Ball Arena after the duo joined the Predators during the past offseason.