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Evening Report | Data-center jitters spark AI bloodbath
By Bill Watts,7 days ago
Check our advice monitor at ProFarmer.com for our marketing plan. Talk about a turnabout. Wednesday’s stock-market rally turned into a rout that left no place to hide Thursday as investors indiscriminately dumped anything tied to the artificial-intelligence trade that has fueled a multi-year bull market. The S&P 500 slumped 4.4%, wiping out an estimated $2.9 trillion in market capitalization – its largest single-day loss by that measure on record, according to MarketWatch. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked by 1,833.06 points, or 3.4%. Thursday’s performance marked the largest one-day percentage losses for all three major indexes since April 2025.