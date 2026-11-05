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Rockstar Games Releases 39 New Grand Theft Auto VI Screenshots Ahead of Launch
5 days ago
Rockstar Games has released a comprehensive “Launch Gallery” for Grand Theft Auto VI, debuting 39 high-resolution screenshots just two weeks before the title’s highly anticipated debut. The release of these assets on November 5, 2026, provides the most detailed look yet at the state of Leonida and the dual-protagonist dynamic between Jason and Lucia ahead of the game’s official launch on November 19, 2026.