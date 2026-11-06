undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“The Sacred Multiplied”: Lecture by Dr. Areford studies 15th-century printmaking as a tangible method of artistic communication
By Al Pirani,9 days ago
On Wednesday evening, students, faculty and community members gathered in the Visual Arts Center (VAC) to hear a lecture from Dr. David Areford, an acclaimed art historian and professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston specializing in early European printmaking. The lecture was co-hosted by the Bowdoin College Museum of...